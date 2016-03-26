German wins more than 76 mln EUR in lottery

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ In Germany, a resident of North Rhine - Westphalia won more than 76 mln euros in the lottery of company Eurojackpot, Report informs referring to Gazeta.ru.

This win is the second largest in the history of Eurojackpot. In May 2015 a resident of Czech Republic won 90 mln EUR.

Up to this point the highest win was 59 mln euros in Germany by a resident of Hesse in December, 2014.

Citizens of 17 countries of Europe can participate in lottery Eurojackpot.In order to get the jackpot, the participants must guess six numbers out of 50 plus two additional numbers from the ten.