    Rescuers rush to ferry on fire between Greece, Italy

    More than 400 passengers were on the ferry

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ A joint Italian-Greek rescue operation was underway Sunday for hundreds of passengers on board the Italian-flagged ferry Norman Atlantic, which was on fire in the Adriatic Sea, the Greek Merchant Marine Ministry told CNN.

    Report informs referring to CNN, the ferry had departed Igoumenitsa, Greece, on Sunday morning and was headed to Ancona, Italy.

    More than 400 passengers were on the ferry. At least 150 have been rescued, but heavy winds were hindering rescue efforts.

