Putin signs 1 November to be National Day of Mourning

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to form commission on Kolavia plane crash in Egypt. As well as, he signed a decree 1 November to be a Day of Mourning in Russian Federation as at least 200 people died as a result of crash of Russian 'Airbus A-321' at Hassana area of Sinai Peninsula, Egypt.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, the Russian leader expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash.

"On the day of mourning, Russian national flags will be flown at half-mast across the country. Cultural institutions and television and radio broadcasters should cancel entertaining events and programs on the day of mourning. The Russian government, together with local authorities, should take appropriate measures to provide assistance to the families of the victims," the press service cited the presidential decree as saying.

According to the latest information, 63 men, 138 women and 17 children aged from 2 to 17 years were on board of the Russian aircraft. Bodies of at least 100 people recovered at crash site.

According to preliminary reports, Kolavia’s A321 plane crashed 100km from Arish in North Sinai. Al Arabiya TV channel said citing Egyptian security services that the airliner was completely destroyed. There were 224 people onboard.

A criminal case has also been opened against the airline, Kogalymavia, for "violation of rules of flight and preparation for them", Russia's Ria news agency reported.

The airline, based in western Siberia, operates under the name Metrojet.