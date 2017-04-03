Protests broke out in Ecuador after victory of Lenin Moreno

© Reuters

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ A row has erupted over Ecuador's presidential elections after early results projected victory for the incumbent party's candidate.

Report informs citing the BBC, results show former vice president Lenin Moreno of the Socialist Party has 51.12% of the vote, with just 4% of districts still waiting to be counted.

But challenger Guillermo Lasso had already begun celebrations after an exit poll predicted his victory.

He demanded a recount, and called on supporters to take to the streets.

He also alleged electoral fraud had been used to grant victory to his opponent.

In a series of tweets, he told the public to "peacefully defend your vote" and said he was "going to defend the will of the people".

Final official results have yet to be announced. If Mr Moreno is declared the winner, he will continue a decade of left-wing leadership begun by President Rafael Correa in 2007.

An apparent victory for Mr Moreno was welcomed by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange - as Mr Lasso had vowed to evict him from his asylum in the country's London embassy if victorious.

Mr Assange tweeted that he "cordially invites" Mr Lasso to leave the country within 30 days, referencing the timeframe the candidate gave for Mr Assange's own eviction.