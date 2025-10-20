Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Preparations for Russia–US summit to begin soon

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 15:58
    Preparations for Russia–US summit to begin soon

    Preparations for a Russia–US summit in Budapest are expected to begin soon, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Report informs via Interfax.

    "Preparations for the summit have not yet fully started. Of course, everyone is carrying out the instructions given by the presidents. However, full-scale negotiations and teamwork to establish the necessary conditions for a high-level meeting have not yet begun. That will only begin now," Peskov told journalists.

    Russia United States Dmitry Peskov
    Yaxın zamanda Rusiya-ABŞ sammitinin şərtlərinin hazırlanmasına başlanacaq
    Песков: Подготовка условий для саммита РФ-США начнется в ближайшее время

