Pope Francis takes Syrian refugees on aircraft from Greece

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three families of Syrian refugees boarded Pope Francis's plane heading back to the Vatican on Saturday after his lightning visit to a Greek island on the frontline of Europe's migrant crisis, Report informs citing Reuters.

"The Pope has desired to make a gesture of welcome regarding refugees, accompanying on his plane to Rome three families of refugees from Syria, 12 people in all, including six children," a statement issued by the Vatican said.