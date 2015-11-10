Policeman shoots dead 7 at police training facility in Jordan

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ A Jordanian policeman on Monday killed seven contractors working with the Public Security Department, two US, one Jordanian and one South African nationals, before he was killed, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The attacked also injured two other US contractors and three Jordanians, Momani said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

PSD personnel dealt with the incident, which took place at a police training facility in eastern Amman, and killed the attacker, Momani said, adding that an investigation was under way.

“It is yet not known whether the shooting was because of a dispute between the policeman and the contractors,” sources told The Jordan Times.