Police arrest second Israeli tycoon

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli police say a prominent billionaire businessman and four other suspects were taken into custody on a battery of charges, including money laundering, obstruction of justice and bribery.

Report informs citing the NEWS.ru, the police say the suspects were arrested and questioned on Monday, following a joint investigation with Swiss and American authorities into forged documents and fictitious real estate deals abroad. The police would not comment on the specifics of the current investigation, but confirmed that Beny Steinmetz was among those arrested.

Notably, in January 2017, Israeli law enforcement officials said that Beny Steinmetz made about $ 5 billion on bribes allegedly paid to high-ranking officials in Guinea.

Notably, B. Steinmetz is among the 200 richest people in the world. In 2012, his wealth estimated at $ 5.9 to $ 8.1 billion.