Population increases in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
Domestic policy
- 21 January, 2026
- 15:56
The population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan has increased, Report informs, citing Nakhchivan's State Statistical Committee.
As of December 1, 2025, the population of the autonomous republic reached 472,363 people, which is an increase of 1,555 persons, or 0.3%, compared with the same period a year earlier.
Latest News
16:32
AIR Center responds to Carnegie Endowment article promoting anti-Azerbaijani narrativesForeign policy
16:06
Baku, Kabul mull interaction in mine clearance, emergency situationsForeign policy
15:56
Population increases in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous RepublicDomestic policy
15:56
SOCAR and Oman's OQ group discuss new opportunities for cooperationEnergy
15:50
Egypt accepts offer to join Trump's Board of PeaceOther countries
15:38
Azerbaijan and Morocco increase bilateral trade to $8.7 millionBusiness
15:34
Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for cultural cooperationCultural policy
15:31
Abdullayev: SOCAR honored with Digital Lighthouse Award for digital transformationEnergy
15:30