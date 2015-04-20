Peshmerga retake 11 villages from Daesh in north Iraq: US

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kurdish Peshmerga forces backed by coalition air support reclaimed 11 villages in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk Province from Daesh, U.S. Central Command confirmed Sunday.

Coalition commander Lt. Gen. James L. Terry said that the Peshmerga offensive “is yet another example demonstrating the commitment and ability of our partners to defeat Daesh forces.”

"The determined efforts of the Peshmerga, combined with Coalition support, further denies Daesh key terrain and freedom of movement in Northern Iraq," he added.

In all, Kurdish forces cleared approximately 25 square miles of Daesh fighters, according to Central Command. Coalition airstrikes supporting Peshmerga forces destroyed "multiple ISIL weapons systems, fighters, mobility assets, and fighting positions," Central Command added using another name for Daesh.

The offensive comes as Daesh continues an offensive in western Iraq to expand its control in the country. The extremists hold roughly a third of Iraq and Syria.