Peru election: Keiko Fujimori wins first round, early results say

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Keiko Fujimori, the conservative daughter of jailed former president Alberto Fujimori, won the first round of Peru's presidential election on Sunday but she will likely face center-right economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in a tight run-off, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

Exit polls and early official results showed Fujimori with close to 40 percent support, falling well short of the 50 percent needed for an outright victory.

A quick count by polling firm Ipsos said Fujimori had 39.6 percent of the vote with Kuczynski on 21.5 percent and leftist lawmaker Veronika Mendoza on 18.7 percent.

Early results and exit polls also showed that Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former World Bank economist, had a lead for second place and a spot in the run-off, although the results could still change as more votes come in from more remote areas.

With 40 percent of votes counted, Peru's electoral authority said Fujimori led with 39.2 percent while Kuczynski had 24.3 percent and Mendoza 16.6 percent.