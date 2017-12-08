Palestine clashes between military and protesters injuried 233

© Reuters

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of Palestinians who taken to the streets of Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to protest against the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a contentious move that has inflamed tensions in Palestine and across the region. The number of injured as a result of military intervention reached 233 people.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the Palestinian doctors said.

According to estimates of the Israeli military, 3 thousand people took part in the protest action on the west coast of the Jordan River and several hundred people in the border region of the Gaza Strip.

According to the information 217 people injured on the West Bank of Jordan and in Jerusalem and 16 in the Gaza Strip.