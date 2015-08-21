Pakistan PM Calls High-Level Meeting Ahead of Security Talks in India

Баку. 21 августа. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has called a high-level meeting in Islamabad ahead of the upcoming talks between India and Pakistan's national security advisers, sources in the Pakistan government said, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

Pakistani National Security Adviser Sartaj Aziz, as well as the country's interior minister and army chief are said to be among the participants in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Foreign Ministry advised Pakistan that Aziz should not meet with Kashmiri separatist leaders in India.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's High Commissioner invited Kashmir separatist leaders to a meeting with Aziz before the India-Pakistan talks to be held in New Delhi on August 23-24.

Meanwhile, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is due to hold a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, Home Ministry sources told Sputnik.

Tensions between India and Pakistan are linked to the region of Jammu and Kashmir, disputed between the countries since the end of British rule in 1947. The countries agreed to a ceasefire in 2003 following a number of military conflicts.

India and Pakistan have not been able to agree on an official boundary in Kashmir and remain divided by a Line of Control. Regular exchanges of fire have lead to both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire agreement.