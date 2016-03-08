Over 50 flights canceled and another 50 delayed at Shanghai airports

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ The powerful cold front hitting the city dropped heavy rains to most areas, as well as bringing spring thunders, lightning and strong winds, forecasters said, Report informs referring to the Shanghai Daily.

The rains are expected to taper off to drizzles tomorrow with a weakening in winds, said the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

According to the weather bureau, with the cold storm system's advancing into the city, the rains increased in the afternoon and by 3pm, most districts recorded a rainfall of 12 to 20 millimeters. Chongming County was found the only area with the least rainfall of less than 10 millimeters.

The wet condition also bring a wind chill and the mercury in most of the city now was seen falling to 8 degrees Celsius, when northern areas saw its mercury dropping to between 6 and 7 degrees.

The thunderstorms are likely to continue into the evening peak.

Over 50 flights were canceled and another 50 were delayed at Shanghai’s two airports this afternoon due to the thunder and rainstorm weather, the Shanghai Airport Authority said.

The takeoff and landing capacity of Pudong and Hongqiao international airports were reduced by 30 percent due to the weather condition and a massive flight delay is likely to hit the Pudong airport later today, according to the air traffic regulator with East China Civil Aviation Administration of China.