Over 10,000 civilians killed in Syria in 2017

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 10,204 civilians were killed by torture and attacks in Syria in 2017.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, a report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) says.

The report said 2,298 children and 1,536 women were among those killed.

A total of 4,148 civilians, including 754 children and 591 women were killed by torture and attacks carried out by the Assad regime last year, it said.

Also, 316 civilians, including 58 children and 54 women were killed by the PKK/PYD terror group in Syria while another 1,421 civilians, including 281 children and 148 women were killed by Daesh terrorists.