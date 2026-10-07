Chiril Gaburici: Search for missing persons must be conducted independently of politics

The search for missing persons and the exchange of information about their fates must be conducted independently of political differences between states, former Prime Minister of Moldova and member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Chiril Gaburici said at an international conference on missing persons in Baku, Report informs.

"We will continue to have political disagreements and discussions about history. Conflicts may arise between governments. But there must be a line beyond which politics ends. The search for missing persons should be one of such areas," he said.

Gaburici noted that the families of missing persons have the right to know what happened to their loved ones.

He emphasized that modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, satellite systems, DNA identification, and big data processing, can significantly help in the search for missing persons. However, their effectiveness depends on the willingness of the parties to cooperate and exchange information.

"Technologies cannot give us what is needed most - the willingness to cooperate. Our responsibility is to be more open to each other and facilitate the exchange of information," the former prime minister stated.

Gaburici also recalled the thesis voiced in the address of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants that data on missing persons should be completely taken out of the political framework.

"We cannot undo the conflicts of the past. We cannot return to families the years spent in waiting. But we can return to them what they should never have been deprived of - the truth," he emphasized.

According to Gaburici, the identification of even one missing person, the discovery of a burial site, or the provision of information to a family about the fate of a loved one is of great importance for restoring trust.