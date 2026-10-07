Shamil Ayrim: Resolving issue of missing persons is of great importance in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

Resolving the issue of clarifying the fates of missing persons is of great importance in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Shamil Ayrim, head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, stated at the 4th International Conference within the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, Report informs.

He noted the need to discuss not only the consequences of conflicts that took place in the past but also how to heal the wounds of the past, how to strengthen trust between societies, and on what humanitarian foundations a sustainable peace will be built.

"At a time when wars and political tension continue in various regions of the world, we observe with satisfaction the steps taken towards peace and stability in the South Caucasus," he said.

Ayrim noted that the initialing of the text of the agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8, 2025, in Washington became an important event from the point of view of the peace process.

"We want to see the transformation of the South Caucasus into a region dominated by peace, cooperation, and trade. Türkiye continues to support constructive steps contributing to sustainable peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," he stated.

The Turkish MP noted that sustainable peace cannot be ensured by political documents alone. To strengthen the societal foundations of peace, it is also necessary to resolve humanitarian issues remaining from the past.

"In this regard, we consider it important to include the issue of missing persons in Article 9 of the initialed text of the agreement. Within the framework of this article, it is envisaged that the parties exchange available information in order to clarify the fates of missing persons and cooperate in this direction," Ayrim added.