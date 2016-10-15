Operation launched in Syria to free Daish-held Dabiq village

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish army backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) began an attack on the Daish held village of Dabiq in northwestern Syria on Saturday.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, Daish has stationed around 1,200 of its terrorists there.

However, Turkish military sources said the operation to take Dabiq had started earlier this month and that while air and artillery strikes were targeting the village, there were no new developments on the ground on Saturday.

Dabiq is crucial for Daish as it believes that the town is sacred and a doomsday war will one day be fought there with "infidels." According to the FSA, Daish terrorists will be devastated once the town has been captured.