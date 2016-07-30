One of the leaders of Taliban movement eliminated during operations in Afghanistan

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Drones killed 25 militants of the terrorist group Taliban in the south-western Afghanistan.

Report informs referring to the Tass citing Xinhuanet.

The representative of the regional military command said the missile and bomb attacks were made on the positions of militants in Nimroz province. During the operation, one of the leaders of Taliban movement - Hafiz Ghulam was killed. In addition, four Taliban vehicles destroyed.

Other details of the incident were not given.