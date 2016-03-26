Obama: Nuclear Security Summit to discuss fight against IG

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the Nuclear Security Summit to be held in Washington next week will discuss confrontation and the elimination of ISIS.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the US President Barack Obama said.

"Next week, world leaders will come to Washington for a summit on nuclear security.We use this opportunity to discuss our common efforts to combat IG and ensure that the world is united in its efforts to protect its citizens", Obama said.

On March 31 to April 1, Washington will host a summit on nuclear security. According to the organizers, representatives and leaders of more than 50 countries and international organizations will take part in summit.