Obama in call to Saudi king discusses the situation in Yemen

Baku.28 March.REPORT.AZ/ Barack Obama spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud on Friday and reaffirmed support for the military action taken in Yemen by Saudi Arabia. Report informs, the statement released by the White House declares.

Obama and Saudi King agreed that their goal is to achieve lasting stability in Yemen through a negotiated political solution, the statement said.

According to the information, Obama also underscored his commitment to Saudi Arabia's security.