 Top
    Close photo mode

    Obama in call to Saudi king discusses the situation in Yemen

    U.S. President expressed support for Yemen action

    Baku.28 March.REPORT.AZ/ Barack Obama spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud on Friday and reaffirmed support for the military action taken in Yemen by Saudi Arabia. Report informs, the statement released by the White House declares.   

    Obama and Saudi King agreed that their goal is to achieve lasting stability in Yemen through a negotiated political solution, the statement said. 

    According to the information, Obama also underscored his commitment to Saudi Arabia's security.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi