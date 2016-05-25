Number of people killed in terrorist attacks in EU in 2015 unveiled

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ More than 150 people were killed and over 360 injured in terrorist attacks in the European Union in 2015, the head of Europol's European Counter Terrorism Centre. Report informs citing the foreign media Manuel Navarrete Paniagua, said Tuesday.

Terrorists were behind a total of 211 failed and committed attacks. The bloodiest 17 of the attacks were carried out by terrorists, and 667 suspects were arrested on related charges, Paniagua was quoted as saying by Belga news agency during a meeting of the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties.

Paniagua said that terrorist cells, ready to carry out attacks in the European Union, were homegrown but had connections to the Daesh terrorist group.

The Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries, operates mainly in Syria and Iraq but has claimed responsibility for attacks worldwide.



