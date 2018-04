Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said that "the authorities should conduct more than 3,000 people involved in terrorist network." Report informs citing France-Press agency.

According to him, the number of people connected with terrorism in Iraq and Syria increased 130% per year.

The Prime Minister also said that, 2,680 new jobs opened and 490 million USD spent to improve the fight against extremism.