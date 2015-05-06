Number of IDPs in the world reaches record high

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of internally displaced people in the world till 2014 reached a record high - 38 million people.

Report informs referring to BBC, it was noted in the Norwegian Council for Refugees' report.

In 2014, the number of those who left their homes due to conflicts in their own countries amounted to about 11 million. According to the report, every day, about 30 thousand people have to leave their homes.

As a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, more than one million Azerbaijani citizens were displaced from their homes.