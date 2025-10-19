Nigeria denies officers arrested over coup plot

Nigerian authorities on Saturday denied that more than a dozen officers had been arrested over a coup plot, pushing back on local media says, Report informs via AFP.

The West African country has seen several military takeovers in its history and spent much of the 20th century under junta rule since its independence from Britain.

A fresh coup would turn back the clock on more than a quarter-century of civilian rule.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to categorically state that the claims by the said publication are entirely false," said a statement from Tukur Gusau, director of defence information, without specifying which outlet he meant.

But Sahara Reporters, an online publication, and Premium Times, based in the capital Abuja, both said Saturday that at least 16 officers were planning to overthrow President Bola Tinubu.

The military had announced earlier this month that 16 officers had been arrested over "issues of indiscipline".

The two media outlets, citing defence sources, reported that the arrests were in fact linked to a coup plot.

The military is fighting a long-running insurgency against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province in the northeast.