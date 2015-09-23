Nigeria: death toll hits 117 after bombings in north-east

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from a series of bomb blasts blamed on Boko Haram in Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria has risen to at least 117, hospital sources said Tuesday, more than twice the official tally, Report informs referring to foriegn media.

A total of 72 dead were registered at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, while another 45 were taken to the mortuary at the Borno State Specialist Hospital, three medical staff said.

Borno state's capital has been hit repeatedly since President Muhammadu Buhari came to power on May 29, vowing to crush the insurgency.

But Sunday night's attacks were the deadliest so far.

Nigeria's military claims the Islamist militants are a spent force and that troops have driven them from their camps and occupied territory in the remote region.

But the blasts underlined the threat the group still poses with its guerrilla-style tactics against "soft" civilian targets.