Baku. 28 may. REPORT.AZ/ A Russian aircraft carrying 23 tons of humanitarian and relief supplies arrived Thursday in Bassel al-Assad Airport in Lattakia.

Report informs citing SANA, the planeload of humanitarian aid, which is offered by the Russian people and government to the Syrian people, contained foodstuffs and other livelihood requirements.

The latest Russian aid shipment was sent on March 19th with a 21-ton load of relief aid.