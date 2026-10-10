Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to Europe customers next month

Saudi Aramco has told European oil refiners it will provide them with all the crude they asked for in November after the kingdom's key cross-country pipeline resumed operation following attacks, offering relief to customers who've been forced to find alternative supplies, Report informs via Bloomberg.

At least three European refiners said they will receive full allocations of crude oil from Saudi Arabia's state oil company next month, according to people with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

This decision marks a shift from last month, when Aramco informed European refineries that it would not allocate any amounts of crude oil for October, following the attack on the East-West pipeline, one of the main routes for transporting oil within the Kingdom.