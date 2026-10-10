Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to Europe customers next month

    Other countries
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 10:33
    Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to Europe customers next month

    Saudi Aramco has told European oil refiners it will provide them with all the crude they asked for in November after the kingdom's key cross-country pipeline resumed operation following attacks, offering relief to customers who've been forced to find alternative supplies, Report informs via Bloomberg.

    At least three European refiners said they will receive full allocations of crude oil from Saudi Arabia's state oil company next month, according to people with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

    This decision marks a shift from last month, when Aramco informed European refineries that it would not allocate any amounts of crude oil for October, following the attack on the East-West pipeline, one of the main routes for transporting oil within the Kingdom.

    Saudi Aramco Oil supplies European Union
    Saudi Aramco noyabrda Avropaya neft tədarükünü tam həcmdə bərpa edəcək
    Saudi Aramco возобновит поставки нефти в Европу в полном объеме в ноябре
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:28

    Türkiye conducts 7,818 operations against drugs, illegal betting and crime groups

    Region
    18:16

    109 migrants killed, 116 missing after boat sinks off Djibouti

    Other countries
    18:05

    Pope Leo XIV warns Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting poorest countries

    Other countries
    17:43
    Photo

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara

    Cultural policy
    17:07

    Pakistan says 12 militants killed while attempting to cross from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    16:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Jamila Muradli wins European U17 boxing title in Budva

    Individual sports
    16:25

    67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi Ultramarathon

    Individual sports
    16:06

    Drone strike halts operations at Yandex data center in Russia

    Region
    All News Feed