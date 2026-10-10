Four Azerbaijani judokas to compete at world championships in Baku today

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Four Azerbaijani judokas will take to the tatami today at the World Judo Championships among seniors being held in Baku, Report informs.

Madina Kaisinova will compete in the women's +78 kg category, while Jamal Gamzatkhanov, Ushangi Kokauri and Kanan Nasibov will represent Azerbaijan in the men's +100 kg division.

Kaisinova will begin her campaign in the round of 32, facing Italy's Asya Tavano.

Gamzatkhanov, who will start in the round of 64, is set to meet Chilean judoka Francisco Solis.

Kokauri and Nasibov will enter the competition in the round of 32. Kokauri will face Kyrgyzstan's Emir Khan Zholdoshkaziyev, while Nasibov will take on the winner of the bout between Germany's Losseni Kone and Serbia's Vidak Maljevic.

The championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and will conclude on October 11.

Earlier in the tournament, Azerbaijani judokas won five medals. Ahmad Yusifov claimed gold in the 60 kg category, while Zelim Tchkayev secured silver in the 81 kg division. Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg) and Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) each won bronze.