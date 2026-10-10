Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.10.2026)
Finance
- 10 October, 2026
- 09:35
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
|
|
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
104.72
|
0.44
|
43.87
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
91.85
|
0.36
|
34.43
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,216.30
|
59.30
|
- 124.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,654.95
|
423.31
|
3,591.66
|
S&P 500
|
7,811.54
|
46.18
|
966.04
|
Nasdaq
|
27,366.17
|
172.83
|
4,124.18
|
Nikkei
|
69,030.92
|
- 11.19
|
18,691.44
|
Dax
|
25,087.27
|
280.30
|
596.86
|
FTSE 100
|
10,552.05
|
110.45
|
620.67
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,803.33
|
73.64
|
- 346.17
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,813.79
|
1.89
|
- 155.05
|
Bist 100
|
12,265.98
|
52.40
|
1,004.46
|
RTS
|
891.14
|
38.97
|
- 222.99
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1200
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0545
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3234
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0239
|
JPY/USD
|
158.3100
|
0.4300
|
1.8600
|
RUB/USD
|
85.2219
|
- 0.0100
|
6.4719
|
TRY/USD
|
49.3088
|
0.0500
|
6.3526
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6927
|
- 0.0100
|
- 0.2963
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (10.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (10.10.2026)
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