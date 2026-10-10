Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 09:35
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    104.72

    0.44

    43.87

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    91.85

    0.36

    34.43

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,216.30

    59.30

    - 124.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    51,654.95

    423.31

    3,591.66

    S&P 500

    7,811.54

    46.18

    966.04

    Nasdaq

    27,366.17

    172.83

    4,124.18

    Nikkei

    69,030.92

    - 11.19

    18,691.44

    Dax

    25,087.27

    280.30

    596.86

    FTSE 100

    10,552.05

    110.45

    620.67

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,803.33

    73.64

    - 346.17

    Shanghai Composite

    3,813.79

    1.89

    - 155.05

    Bist 100

    12,265.98

    52.40

    1,004.46

    RTS

    891.14

    38.97

    - 222.99

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1200

    0.0000

    - 0.0545

    USD/GBP

    1.3234

    0.0000

    - 0.0239

    JPY/USD

    158.3100

    0.4300

    1.8600

    RUB/USD

    85.2219

    - 0.0100

    6.4719

    TRY/USD

    49.3088

    0.0500

    6.3526

    CNY/USD

    6.6927

    - 0.0100

    - 0.2963
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (10.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (10.10.2026)
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