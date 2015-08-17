New explosion rocks China's Tianjin

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ A minor explosion again occurred on Monday morning in the warehouse of dangerous substances in the Chinese port of Tianjin, where two massive blasts took place on Wednesday, Chinese Central Television (CCTV) reported Monday, Report informs.

According to CCTV, the explosion occurred at about 7:00 a.m. local time. Flames and white smoke were reported to had been observed at the site.

Two major explosions, which occurred in the city of Tianjin, a key port and petrochemical hub northeast of Beijing, killed 112 people, according to the latest government data. Some 95 people were reported missing, with 85 of them being firemen. Some 720 people have been hospitalized, including 25 critically wounded and 33 in serious condition.