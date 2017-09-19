Myanmar not allows UN to deliver humanitarian aid to Muslims

© Flickr/ UN Geneva

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Myanmar government does not allow humanitarian aid to Muslims in Arakan.

Report informs citing the Haber7, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

He said the UN asked the Myanmar government to grant permission for humanitarian aid to Arakan residents: "The government did not satisfied the UN's request. 300,000 people are in need of food, 170,000 of medical care and 55,000 pregnant women of additional nutrition in the place of incident in Myanmar".

The UN spokesman said they cannot enter the area and confirm reports as permission was not obtained.

S. Dujarric added that 415,000 people have taken refuge in Bangladesh since August 25.