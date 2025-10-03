Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week European Political Community Summit
    Other countries
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 09:15
    Munich Airport closes briefly after drone sightings

    Germany's Munich Airport temporarily closed Thursday night after several drone sightings, the airport announced in a news release, Report informs via The Hill.

    The airport said that German air traffic control first restricted flight traffic at 10:18 pm local time, and then suspended all incoming and departing flights.

    In total, 17 departing flights could not take off from Munich, while 15 incoming flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt, the airport added. The airport and airlines provided camp beds, blankets, drinks and snacks to passengers on the departing flights.

    "When a drone is sighted, the safety of travelers is the top priority," airport officials added in the release. "Reporting chains between air traffic control, the airport, and police authorities have been established for years.

    "It is important to emphasize that the detection and defense against drones are sovereign tasks and are the responsibility of the federal and state police."

    Munich is located in the southern German state of Bavaria. Last week, multiple drones were seen over the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark.

    Several airports in Denmark, including in Copenhagen, also temporarily closed due to drone sightings last week. The Danish Defense Ministry said on Saturday that drones were spotted over some military bases.

    Münhenin hava limanı dronlara görə fəaliyyətini dayandırıb
    Аэропорт Мюнхена приостановил работу из-за обнаружения беспилотников

