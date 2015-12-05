Multiple Blasts at Bangladesh Hindu Temple Injure at Least 10

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 people were injured after several explosions in a Hindu temple in Bangladesh on Saturday, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

At least three crude bomb explosions hit the temple in the early hours of Saturday as hundreds of people were taking part in a Hindu event at the temple, located in the northwest of Bangladesh.

All those injured in the attacks were hospitalized, the officer told the media outlet.

According to a local police authority, three people have been arrested in connection to the incident.