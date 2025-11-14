Mother and two children die after suspected food poisoning in Istanbul

A mother and her two children have died after a suspected case of food poisoning in one of Istanbul"s popular tourist districts.

According to local media, cited by Report, the family - who live in Germany and were visiting the city on holiday - are believed to have fallen ill after eating at a seaside café in the Ortaköy area.

The father remains in a critical condition and has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

Shortly after their meal, all four family members began experiencing severe symptoms. Despite emergency efforts, the mother and two children could not be saved.

Istanbul prosecutors have launched an investigation, collecting samples from food establishments where the family dined. Four employees responsible for operations at the cafés have been detained as experts continue examinations to determine the exact cause of death.