Moscow plans to reduce level of representation at NATO

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Official Moscow considers the possibility of decreasing the level of its representation at the NATO from permanent to temporary in connection with the alliance's policy.

Report informs citing the Izvestiya newspaper referring to a source.

It is noted that such an initiative has been caused by the fact that the alliance is not inlclined to a constructive dialogue, and any discussions turn into accusations against the Russian side.

According to the source, the Russian side considers the option of leaving the charge de a'affairs in Brussels after permanent representative to NATO Alexander Glushko returns.