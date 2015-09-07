 Top
    Close photo mode

    More than six thousand refugees arrive in Austria today

    By the evening it is expected to be 10 thousand people, most of whom will go further to Germany

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to police about 6.5 thousand refugees arrived in Austria by mid-day on Saturday straight after authorities of Austria, Hungary and Germany have agreed to let pass refugees from the Middle East previously held in the Hungary.Report informs referring to RIA Novosti. By the evening it is expected to be 10 thousand people, most of whom will go further to Germany.

    By mid-afternoon more than two thousand people have already arrived at the Westbahnhof Train Station, where also the first train has already traveled to Germany.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi