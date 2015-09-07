More than six thousand refugees arrive in Austria today

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to police about 6.5 thousand refugees arrived in Austria by mid-day on Saturday straight after authorities of Austria, Hungary and Germany have agreed to let pass refugees from the Middle East previously held in the Hungary.Report informs referring to RIA Novosti. By the evening it is expected to be 10 thousand people, most of whom will go further to Germany.

By mid-afternoon more than two thousand people have already arrived at the Westbahnhof Train Station, where also the first train has already traveled to Germany.