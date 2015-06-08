​More than 10,000 people attend the anti-government protest in Chișinău

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ More than 10,000 people took part in the anti-government protest in Chișinău. People went out the streets of Chișinău during protests of the Civil platform "Dignity and Justice", demanding the resignation of the leaders of the ruling coalition.

Report informs citing Russian media, the resolution adopted at the rally against the pro-European coalition, said about the lack of political will, which led to a loss of confidence of the international partners in the country.

According to police officers, the rally was held peacefully, despite the fact that at some point, the demonstrators had to be separated from one another by a live chain.