Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: Saakashvili's brother will be deported - UPDATED

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ / The chairman of the Socialist Party of Ukraine, former adviser to the Interior Ministry of Ukraine Illia Kyva has stated David Saakashvili, the brother of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, was detained on Saturday morning and will be deported.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, ex-adviser of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ilya Kiva said.

"The brother of the scandalous non-citizen of Ukraine Saakashvili David was recently detained for violating the regime of stay in the country, and the migration service and the police detained him and are preparing for deportation," - he said.