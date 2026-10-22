Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    Azerbaijan is Japan's valuable partner - MFA

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 11:00
    Azerbaijan is Japan's valuable partner - MFA

    Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring international energy security, as well as in maintaining stability and promoting regional development, being a valuable partner of Japan, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Yasutaka Nakasone said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov, Report informs citing the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

    Recalling the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Japan in June this year, State Minister Nakasone expressed a desire to cooperate toward the early conclusion of an investment agreement between Japan and Azerbaijan, an understanding on which was confirmed during that visit.

    The Azerbaijani diplomat, in turn, congratulated State Minister Nakasone on his appointment and expressed a commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations across various fields.

    At the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the regional situation and cooperation in the international arena.

    Farid Talibov Yasutaka Nakasone Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan-Japan relations
    Yaponiya XİN: Azərbaycan bizim dəyərli tərəfdaşımızdır
    МИД Японии: Азербайджан - наш ценный партнер
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    11:59
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance plans to complete digitalization process within 1–2 years
    Finance
    11:57
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Italy ink document on strategic partnership on critical raw materials
    Industry
    11:52
    Azerbaijan's three-year digital development acceleration plan covers four key areas, IDDA says
    ICT
    11:50
    CBA: 24/7 online monitoring should be implemented in payment systems
    ICT
    11:46
    Talks underway at Routes World 2026 on launching new direct flights to Azerbaijan
    Infrastructure
    11:40
    Azerbaijan plans FID on Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor in 2029
    Energy
    11:30
    Ten Azerbaijani boxers reach European U15 Boxing Championships semifinals
    Individual sports
    11:25
    Azerbaijan approves Long-Term Low-Emission Development Strategy
    Energy
    11:20
    IMF forecasts 1.3% economic contraction in Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan
    Other countries
    All News Feed