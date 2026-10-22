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Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring international energy security, as well as in maintaining stability and promoting regional development, being a valuable partner of Japan, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Yasutaka Nakasone said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov, Report informs citing the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Recalling the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Japan in June this year, State Minister Nakasone expressed a desire to cooperate toward the early conclusion of an investment agreement between Japan and Azerbaijan, an understanding on which was confirmed during that visit.

The Azerbaijani diplomat, in turn, congratulated State Minister Nakasone on his appointment and expressed a commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations across various fields.

At the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the regional situation and cooperation in the international arena.