Migrants crisis: Hungary police use tear gas at protest

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Police in Hungary have used tear gas to disperse migrants protesting at a reception camp on the Serbian border, Report informs citing BBC.

Unrest flared at a crowded reception centre at Roszke. Earlier, Hungary said it was considering using troops to secure the border.

Most of the migrants are heading for Western Europe, especially Germany.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting a shelter for asylum seekers after it became the focus of violent anti-immigrant demonstrations. Angela Merkel, who condemned the protests as "repulsive", is expected to meet residents of the centre in Heidenau.

Germany expects up to 800,000 asylum applications in 2015 - more than any other EU country.

The Berlin government has urged other member states, including the UK, to take more migrants in.