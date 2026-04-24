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    Mexican navy officer suspected for fuel trafficking arrested in Argentina

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    • 24 April, 2026
    • 09:45
    Mexican navy officer suspected for fuel trafficking arrested in Argentina

    Mexican authorities ​said on Thursday that ‌Fernando Farias, a navy officer and alleged fuel trafficker, has been ​arrested in Argentina and ​faces extradition, Report informs via Reuters.

    Security Minister Omar ⁠Garcia Harfuch said Farias, ​the suspected leader of ​a smuggling organization, was detained in Buenos Aires following a coordinated ​operation between the Mexican ​Navy, the Attorney General's Office, and ‌Argentine ⁠authorities.

    Farias was wanted on an Interpol red notice for organized crime charges ​related ​to ⁠hydrocarbon trafficking. He was found in possession ​of a false Guatemalan ​passport ⁠at the time of his arrest, according to ⁠authorities.

    Argentina Mexico
    Argentinada yanacaq qaçaqmalçılığında şübhəli bilinən meksikalı zabit saxlanılıb
    В Аргентине задержан мексиканский офицер ВМС, подозреваемый в топливной контрабанде

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