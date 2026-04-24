Mexican navy officer suspected for fuel trafficking arrested in Argentina
Other countries
- 24 April, 2026
- 09:45
Mexican authorities said on Thursday that Fernando Farias, a navy officer and alleged fuel trafficker, has been arrested in Argentina and faces extradition, Report informs via Reuters.
Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said Farias, the suspected leader of a smuggling organization, was detained in Buenos Aires following a coordinated operation between the Mexican Navy, the Attorney General's Office, and Argentine authorities.
Farias was wanted on an Interpol red notice for organized crime charges related to hydrocarbon trafficking. He was found in possession of a false Guatemalan passport at the time of his arrest, according to authorities.
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