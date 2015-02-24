Meeting of Normandy Four foreign ministers kicks off in Paris

Baku.24 February.REPORT.AZ/ The Meeting of Normandy Four foreign ministers on the situation in Ukraine started in Paris, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Before the talks, ministers shook hands.

Earlier, bilateral meeting of foreign ministers of France, Laurent Fabius and Frank-Walter Steinmeier held in Paris before the talks in the Norman format.

On February 12 four-party talks of leaders of the Norman Quartet hosted in Minsk, which lasted more than 15 hours.

As a result of the negotiations, document prescribing the main points of the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine was signed.