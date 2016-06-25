Media: British Parliamentary Committee will discuss request for Brexit review

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ A petition demanding revision of results of the UK referendum on membership in the EU will be considered at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Petitions in the upcoming Tuesday, June 28.

Report informs, Capital Metro newspaper writes referring to the representative of the House of Commons.

The petition at the parliament website have already been signed by more than a million people. For consideration of the petition by the Parliament, it should collect at least 100,000 signatures.