 Top
    Close photo mode

    Massive Fire Breaks Out at Tokyo Steel Plant

    The site near the busy international airport is owned by giant steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ A huge blaze broke out Monday at a steel plant near Tokyo's Haneda airport and then spread to a nearby cosmetics factory. 600 of its employees were evacuated from the site, a local fire department official said, Report informs citing Sputniknews. 

    The site near the busy international airport is owned by giant steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, which declined to make an immediate comment.

    The vast steel pipe-making facility, which spans 20,800 square meters, operates a pair of manufacturing lines, about one kilometer from Haneda.

    "A fire broke out from a two-meter cooling tower," the fire official said without elaborating.

    Aerial television footage showed the blaze stretched across a long, narrow warehouse after it was first reported at 11.36 am local time.

    It reportedly spread to a cosmetics factory owned by Japanese firm's Kao and 600 of its employees were evacuated from the site, according to NHK.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi