Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS) leave their positions in city al-Bab located in northern Syria, Report informs referring to Hurriyet.

According to military sources, based on intelligence reports from the region, ISIS transfers command center to city Tadef, located south from al-Bab.

Sources insist that Euphrates Shield Operation of Turkish troops forced ISIS to leave the city.