​Mass Grave Containing 75 Bodies Discovered in Eastern Syria: Reports

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ A mass grave with some 75 bodies of members of the Sheaitat tribe, which earlier in the year rose up against Islamic State (IS), was found in eastern Syria's Deir ez-Zor Governorate, The Daily Star reported, citing local activists.

According to the media outlet, the bodies of the tribesmen, apparently killed execution-style, were found on Monday in Deir ez-Zor's rural area.

In August, hundreds of members of the Sheiatat tribe began to fight against IS, after the jihadists reached their lands, The Daily Star said. The Sheiatat rebellion was brutally suppressed by IS militants, who reportedly killed more than 700 members of the tribe, informs Report citing Sputnik News.

IS, a Sunni extremist group, has been fighting the government forces in Syria since 2012. In 2014, the group advanced in Iraq, capturing large areas and proclaiming a caliphate on the controlled territories across Iraq and Syria.