Mali hotel attack: Hunt for three suspects

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Malian security forces are hunting three suspects connected to the attack on a hotel in the capital, Bamako, on Friday, in which 19 people were killed, Report informs citing BBC.

Two militants were also killed, after special forces stormed the hotel, freeing dozens of trapped guests.

An official from one of Bamako's main hospitals told the BBC that 21 corpses were taken to their mortuary alone.

Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and its affiliate, al-Murabitoun, said they carried out the attack.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has declared a 10-day state of emergency and three days of national mourning.

Gunmen entered the upscale Radisson Blu hotel on Friday morning, shooting as their vehicle broke through a security barrier, one eyewitness said. The exact number of gunmen is also not known. Eyewitnesses said up to 13 entered the hotel shooting and shouting "God is greatest!" in Arabic, however the company that runs the hotel, Rezidor Group, said on Friday that only two attackers were involved.