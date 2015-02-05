​Malaysian security services put on high alert due to threat of terrorist attacks

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian security services were put on high alert due to threat of terrorist attacks, Report informs citing TASS.

"After confirming the information about the destruction of Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli Hira, also known as Marwan, in the Philippines, intelligence services of the country were put on high alert. We must be prepared for any actions of extremists", Defense Minister Hishamuddin Hussein says.

Earlier, the Philippine government, refering to the FBI, has officially confirmed the destruction of the Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli Hira. The extremist was killed in the southern Philippines during the operation Wolverine.