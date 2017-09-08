Malaysia to provide shelter for Rohingya refugees from Myanmar

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The authorities of Malaysia will provide temporary shelter to refugees from Myanmar - representatives of the ethnic minority of Rohingya.

Report informs citing the TASS, Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency director- general Datuk Zulkifli Abu Bakar said.

According to him, initially it was planned that refugees arriving by sea will receive "the necessary assistance for further movement" from Malaysia.

He also explained that, in all probability, the refugees will be placed in special immigration centers, where usually foreigners stay without documents.

Notably, Malaysia has not acceded to the Convention on the Status of Refugees, and therefore considers them as illegal migrants.